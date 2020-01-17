(DAILY SIGNAL) An associate of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, one of the president’s personal lawyers, is the left’s new hero going into the Senate impeachment trial.

He is a native of Ukraine named Lev Parnas, and he and his business partner were arrested in October as they appeared to try to leave the country while under federal indictment for violating campaign finance laws.

Parnas gave a damning interview Wednesday night to MSNBC personality Rachel Maddow in which he threw gasoline on President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial over issues involving Ukraine.

Read the full story ›

The post 4 things to know about Lev Parnas, the left’s new hero appeared first on WND.