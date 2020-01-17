(LONDON INDEPENDENT) On the final day of a visit to India that is fast becoming a PR nightmare, Jeff Bezos has announced that Amazon will create one million more jobs in the Asian country by 2025.

The chief executive, who also owns the Washington Post and is ranked by Forbes and Bloomberg as the richest person in the world, has this week been meeting Indian small business owners and rubbing shoulders with Bollywood royalty at corporate events.

Dressed mostly in traditional Indian clothing, he has flown kites with children, laid a wreath at the Gandhi memorial in Delhi and took a selfie on stage during his keynote speech at a major business summit.

