General Michael Flynn has been under Deep State attack since 2015 when he was spied on at an event with Deep State spy Stefan Halper.  He has been under a gag order for at least two years.  He has spent his life savings trying to protect himself from the Deep State and after assisting Deep State crooks since before the 2016 election, they now want to put him behind bars for six months.

This is an OUTRAGE!

Attorney Sidney Powell, who represents retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, filed a motion Tuesday in federal court seeking to withdraw his guilty plea in the Mueller probe.

Powell alleged the government broke its agreement with Flynn. Flynn was scheduled for sentencing next week, on January 28th. The filing asks for a continuance to February 27 to afford prosecutors time to respond to the motion to withdraw.

On Thursday US District Court Judge Sullivan rescheduled General Flynn’s sentencing by one month until February 27.

Below is a summary of events that led up to today in a Twitter thread:

