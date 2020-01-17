General Michael Flynn has been under Deep State attack since 2015 when he was spied on at an event with Deep State spy Stefan Halper. He has been under a gag order for at least two years. He has spent his life savings trying to protect himself from the Deep State and after assisting Deep State crooks since before the 2016 election, they now want to put him behind bars for six months.

This is an OUTRAGE!



Attorney Sidney Powell, who represents retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, filed a motion Tuesday in federal court seeking to withdraw his guilty plea in the Mueller probe.

Powell alleged the government broke its agreement with Flynn. Flynn was scheduled for sentencing next week, on January 28th. The filing asks for a continuance to February 27 to afford prosecutors time to respond to the motion to withdraw.

On Thursday US District Court Judge Sullivan rescheduled General Flynn’s sentencing by one month until February 27.

Below is a summary of events that led up to today in a Twitter thread:

2/31 In preparing Mr. Flynn for his testimony in the Rafiekian trial, the government pressured Mr. Flynn to testify that he knew and intended false statements on the FARA registration form. This was a lie, and prosecutors knew it was a lie. pic.twitter.com/9rouecNh8H — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

4/31 He served this country for 33yrs w/distinction managing 17,000 in DOD/Intel helping to bring down Osama bin Laden & Abu Musab al-Zarqawi. [He is known as & considered by many to be…] “The finest Intel officer in the past twenty yrs.” said Adm. Mike Rogers, former dir. NSA. pic.twitter.com/tbQVrwXH0p — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

6/31 The DOJ was engaged in a high pressure campaign making/delaying numerous court filings in order to raise his legal costs & altered documents to force @GenFlynn to plead guilty to making false statements but that was a lie. — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

8/31 Flynn took the advice of his Covington counsel and cooperated. Remember this it is “muy importante” (IMPORTANT.) — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

10/31 “There is a redlined draft version of the “statement of offense,” negotiated with Mr. Van Grack on November 30, 2017, which shows that the language “as he then and there knew” regarding the allegedly “false” FARA statements was specifically removed.” pic.twitter.com/ighK5wM6Cg — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

12/31 Rather than resolving the issue when Flynn’s counsel filed w/the court the proof that Van Grack /Special counsel had removed key language, Van Grack flew into a rage. — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

14/31 Seriously, folks what more could @GenFlynn had done to follow the law? Let’s look… — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

16/31 Flynn hired Covington Atty experts to ensure he was FARA compliant also contacted the DOJ in order to complete the filing lawfully! HE CONTACTED THE DOJ BEFOREHAND! pic.twitter.com/IWgUu8DlAC — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

18/31 The registration was completed with substantial input from DOJ—including a very lengthy meeting, many phone calls, & DOJ’s review/feedback on the draft filing. — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

19/31 More retaliation: The DOJ breaches the plea agreement after Flynn was forced to rack up millions of dollars in expenses cooperating. All this obviously done to to stop the bleeding, bullying, and attacks of the DOJ. Now they threaten to give him 6 months in jail. — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

21/31 More DOJ intimidation they threaten to charge him as a co-conspirator in his partner Bijan Rafiekian’s trial. @SidneyPowell writes “Justice is not a game, and there should be no room for such gamesmanship in the Department of Justice.” #WilliamBarr #CORRUPTION pic.twitter.com/7xIYTRIHvi — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

23/31 It should also be noted the DOJ never prosecutes FARA until now —[the prosecutions under FARA since 1966—a total of seven.] Source: Washington reporter Ken Silverstein (20 yr. career covering foreign lobbying) — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

25/31 Other common intimidation tactics used are to bury a defendant’s attorney in discovery, persistently deny exculpatory evidence (Brady material), in addition to playing games with shortened, or inconvenient deadlines. These require more Atty fees & serve to wear people down. pic.twitter.com/dqybmp6qkX — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

27/31 The games continue: Judge Sullivan issued an 92 pg. decision to review at the same time that the 4-500+ page IG report which is relevant to Flynn’s case so she requests a continuance. — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

29/31 Van Grack’s little games required Sidney & her team to work through Christmas Eve and Day only to receive “out of office for the week” replies from government lawyers. This is one of many ways in which @GenFlynn has been purposely bankrupted by govt misconduct. It’s legal. — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

31We are fighting for justice not only for our friend @GenFlynn but to get a much needed win of JUSTICE FOR ALL. #DigitalSoldiers Please Help. @SidneyPowell1This is a fight for all Americans. After all you are the ultimate target of the tyrannical left. https://t.co/pq4eDrAGL9 pic.twitter.com/2NV1esUPxB — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

Absolutely right .@SharletaBasset1 💪🇺🇸 “Anyone who passively accepts Evil is as much involved in it as he who helps perpetrate it.People who accept Evil without protesting against it are really cooperating with it.

~MLK We are fighting EVIL by HELPING @GenFlynn” pic.twitter.com/SXHtO2A25f — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 17, 2020

Please contribute to General Flynn’s Defense Fund here.

