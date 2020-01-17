Earlier today Speaker Pelosi announced that NEW EVIDENCE by the GAO found that President Trump broke the law by not handing over tax-payer dollars to the corrupt Ukrainian government fast enough.

Pelosi made the announcement on Thursday morning during her impeachment briefing.

The Government Accountability Office issued their opinion on Thursday which just happened to be the same day that Democrats would slow walk their sham articles of impeachment over to the US Senate.

What a coincidence!

For the record… The GAO also accused Barack Obama of breaking the law back in 2014 for swapping 5 Gitmo terrorists for Bowe Bergdahl — but there was no impeachment.

Obama released five deadly Gitmo terrorists for traitor Bergdahl.



Obviously, Barack Obama’s criminal conduct put Americans in danger.

President Trump delayed bombs to Ukraine by a few weeks.

Later today the Director pushed back at this political stunt accusing the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) of a flawed interpretation of the law.

OMB Director Russ Vought pushed back on the GAO opinion.

Director Vought: This GAO opinion comes from the same people who said we couldn’t keep National Parks open during the shutdown. Recently GAO flipped its position twice in the last few months. We wouldn’t be surprised if they reverse again. Regardless, the Admin complied with the law at every step

This GAO opinion comes from the same people who said we couldn’t keep National Parks open during the shutdown. Recently GAO flipped its position twice in the last few months. We wouldn’t be surprised if they reverse again. Regardless, the Admin complied with the law at every step — Russ Vought (@RussVought45) January 16, 2020

Once again, the screaming liberal media headlines in the morning become nothing-burgers by bedtime.

