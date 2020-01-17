An Italian street artist used photographs of Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexndria Ocasio-Cortez, Michelle Obama and other prominent women and made them appear to be victims of abuse, adding black eyes, bloody cuts and bruises.

The artist, Alexsandro Palombo, included pictures of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Burmese politician Aung San Suu Kyi, the wife of the French president Brigitte Macron and the president of the Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi.

The posters, captioned “Just Because I Am A Woman,” were hung on the streets of Milan. Underneath photos it says: “I’m a victim of domestic violence – I get paid less – I’ve experienced genital mutilation – I do not have the right to dress as I want – I can’t decide who I’m going to marry – I was raped. Violence against women is a global issue that affects everyone, without distinction of race, class or religion.”

In a statement, Palombo said he created the posters “to illustrate the drama that affects millions of women throughout the world… with the aim of denouncing, raising awareness and obtaining a real response from institutions and politics.”

“It’s not the first time Palombo has altered portraits of well-known figures to evoke a response,” Fox News reported. “In 2015, he rolled out a series of posters showing the doctored, battered faces of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie, next to a message that “No woman is immune from domestic abuse.”

The post Artist Uses Doctored Photos Of Hillary, AOC, Michelle Obama As Battered Women appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.