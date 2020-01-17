(GATEWAY PUNDIT) An Italian street artist used photographs of Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexndria Ocasio-Cortez, Michelle Obama and other prominent women and made them appear to be victims of abuse, adding black eyes, bloody cuts and bruises.

The artist, Alexsandro Palombo, included pictures of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Burmese politician Aung San Suu Kyi, the wife of the French president Brigitte Macron and the president of the Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi.

The posters, captioned “Just Because I Am A Woman,” were hung on the streets of Milan. Underneath photos it says: “I’m a victim of domestic violence – I get paid less – I’ve experienced genital mutilation – I do not have the right to dress as I want – I can’t decide who I’m going to marry – I was raped. Violence against women is a global issue that affects everyone, without distinction of race, class or religion.”

Read the full story ›