Project Veritas on Friday confronted Bernie Sanders’ Iowa State Director Misty Rebik on the employment status of “Anarcho-Communist” field organizer Kyle Jurek.

And Misty fled the scene!

Project Veritas this week released part 1 and 2 of their “Expose 2020” series showing a Bernie Sanders field organizer praising Joseph Stalin and saying he had a legitimate reason to use gulags.

The Bernie field organizer called for the mass murder of opposition if President Trump wins reelection.

“F*cking cities will burn” if Trump gets reelected Bernie Sanders organizer Kyle Jurek told an undercover Project Veritas journalist.

In the video you see Bernie’s Field Organizer Kyle Jurek suggesting that Trump supporters need re-education camps.

Mr. Jurek also has a long arrest record and the Sanders campaign may have bailed Jurek out of jail after his most recent arrest last week.

It appears despite Jurek’s long arrest record and calls for a violent uprising should Trump win the 2020 presidential election, he is still employed by the Sanders campaign.

“Is the Bernie Sanders campaign still employing Kyle Jurek?” a Project Veritas journalist asked Misty Rebik. “Are other radicals like Kyle?”

WATCH:

BREAKING: @PVeritas_Action confronts @BernieSanders Iowa State Director @mistyrebik on the employment status of “Anarcho-Communist” Sanders Iowa Field Organizer Kyle Jurek. Misty refused to answer our questions and fled the scene. Jurek is STILL on the campaign. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/u0utPUPyNJ — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 17, 2020

The post Bernie’s Iowa State Director Flees the Scene as Project Veritas Confronts Her on Employment Status of “Anarcho-Communist” Field Organizer Kyle Jurek (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.