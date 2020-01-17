Former Vice President Joe Biden, saying he’s no “big” fan of Mark Zuckerberg, called the Facebook founder “a real problem.”

Biden made his comments during an interview with The New York Times editorial board posted Friday.

He was asked about his campaign sending a letter to Facebook last October regarding an ad that falsely claimed he blackmailed Ukrainian officials to not investigate his son, Hunter.

Biden replied: “I’ve never been a fan of Facebook, as you probably know. I’ve never been a big Zuckerberg fan. I think he’s a real problem.

“He knows better. And you know, from my perspective, I’ve been in the view that not only should we be worrying about the concentration of power, we should be worried about the lack of privacy and them being exempt, which you’re not exempt. (The Times) can’t write something you know to be false and be exempt from being sued. But he can.”

The newspaper noted Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act says online platforms aren’t held liable for things their users post on them.

“The idea that it’s a tech company is that Section 230 should be revoked, immediately should be revoked, number one,” Biden said.

“He should be submitted to civil liability and his company to civil liability, just like you would be here at The New York Times.”

“And he added: Zuckerberg finally took down those ads that Russia was running. All those bots about me. They’re no longer being run.”