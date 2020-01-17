On Friday’s radio program, Bill O’Reilly joins Glenn Beck discuss the possible outcomes for the Democrats in 2020.

Why are former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama working overtime to convince Americans they’re more moderate than most of the far-left Democratic presidential candidates? Is there a chance of a Michelle Obama vs. Donald Trump race this fall?

O’Reilly surmised that a post-primary nomination would probably be more of a “Bloomberg play.” He said Michael Bloomberg might actually stand a chance at the Democratic nomination if there is a brokered convention, as many Democratic leaders are fearfully anticipating.

“Bloomberg knows he doesn’t really have a chance to get enough delegates to win,” O’Reilly said. “He’s doing two things: If there’s a brokered convention, there he is. And even if there is a nominee, it will probably be Biden, and Biden will give [him] Secretary of State or Secretary of Treasury. That’s what Bloomberg wants.”

