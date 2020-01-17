On Monday Democrats released ‘notes’ by Lev Parnas that he claims show Rudy Giuliani ordered him to to call the President Zelensky of Ukraine and tell him aid would not be forthcoming if he didn’t agree to investigate the Bidens.

This Lev Parnas news was already reported in The New York Times back in November!

And Rush Limbaugh called it — Predicting in November that Democrats would come back and use Lev Parnas in their attacks on President Trump.

The legendary conservative radio host predicted on November 11th that indicted Ukrainian Lev Parnas will be the Democrats’ Great Ukrainian Hope.

On Wednesday night Rachel Maddow invited Lev Parnas on to discuss his evidence that will finally take down the Orange Man and his evil pro-American regime!

During his MSNBC appearance Parnas indicted President Trump, Vice President Pence, Rudy Giuliani, AG Bill Barr, Joe di Genova, Victoria Toensing and Rep. Devin Nunes.

It didn’t take long for the Department of Justice to publish a response to Lev Parnas and his claims saying his comments about Bill Barr were “100% false.”

For the record, back in November the spokesman for the Ukrainian President said Les Parnas was lying on his so-called meeting with President Zelensky.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko

And on Thursday CNN’s Christiane Amanpour interviewed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko who told her,

“It’s all over the Ukrainian media as well today and yesterday and strangely enough my name was not mentioned although I am Minister of Foreign Affairs. And frankly I never spoke with this individual. And again frankly I don’t trust any word again he’s now saying.”

And then there is this…

The slimy Democrats not only sat on their Parnas “evidence” for months but their latest great hope to take down President Trump wears an ankle monitor when he goes on interviews.

Via NBC from a December article:

Parnas, 47, had been seeking less restrictive terms of confinement and monitoring while he awaits trial. Parnas was arrested in October along with Igor Fruman, another Giuliani associate, and pleaded not guilty to charges of funneling money from foreign entities to U.S. candidates in a scheme to buy political influence. Both Parnas and Fruman are alleged to have started making illegal campaign contributions in March 2018. Parnas, who is Ukrainian, was originally released on a $1 million bond secured on $200,000 cash. He was eventually released to home confinement with electronic monitoring.

