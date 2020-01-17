The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will send over 100 staffers to three airports to check passengers coming from Wuhan, China for signs of a new virus spotted in the region, CNN reports.

The screenings will take place at New York’s John F. Kennedy, San Francisco and Los Angeles international airports, as those are the airports that the most travelers from Wuhan arrive in. The virus the CDC is checking for can cause the common cold and a more significant disease that has killed two people in China. This virus also has spread to Japan and Thailand, but only in travelers from Wuhan.

Dr. Martin Cetron, Director of CDC’s Division of Global Migration and Quarantine, said in a statement that “to further protect the health of the American public during the emergence of this novel coronavirus, CDC is beginning entry screening at three ports of entry. Investigations into this novel coronavirus are ongoing and we are monitoring and responding to this evolving situation.”

Cetron told CNN that the only other time he’s seen routine passenger health checks was during the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014.

“I’ve been here since 1996, and that’s the only other time we’ve ever done this — for Ebola,” Cetron said.