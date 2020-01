(CNN) China’s economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three decades in 2019.

That wasn’t unexpected, and Chinese officials insisted that the country’s economy will be stable this year. But it might be too early to say the worst has passed, according to analysts.

The 6.1% GDP growth rate for 2019 was near the bottom of Beijing’s target range, and sharply down on the previous year’s 6.6%. The country also reported that GDP grew by just 6% in the fourth quarter.

