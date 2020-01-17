What to Know A 37-year-old woman was the victim of an unprovoked attack when another woman threw bleach at her face in a Manhattan subway station Thursday afternoon, police said

A 37-year-old woman was the victim of an unprovoked attack when another woman threw bleach at her face in a Manhattan subway station Thursday afternoon, police said.

The woman was standing near the subway booth at 7th Avenue and West 14th Street when a 30-year-old woman threw liquid at her, police said. The victim suffered minor burns, according to the FDNY. She was taken for treatment to Lenox Hill Hospital.

One witness who was close enough to the women that he got bleach splashed on him described seeing the alleged attacker silently walking up to the victim.

“She got my sneakers and everything,” he said, showing the bleach stains on his pants and shoes.

The witness said the attacker then quietly walked out of the subway station.

Police on Friday released surveillance photo of the suspect and said the investigation is ongoing.

If you come in contact with bleach, Dr. Peter Shearer, the Chief Medical Officer at Mount Sinai in Brooklyn, recommends flushing the area with water as much as possible.

“Bleach can cause a mild irritation to the skin. It’s a little bit more dangerous and can cause inflammation to the mucus membrane like the lining of your mouth or even your eyes,” he said.