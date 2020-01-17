CNN legal and national security analyst Asha Rangappa accused Rep. Mike TurnerMichael Ray TurnerMeadows says Republican colleagues ‘wrong’ for suggesting Trump’s phone call was inappropriate Republicans preview impeachment defense strategy Maloney says Hill endured ‘epic mansplaining’ from GOP lawmaker MORE (R-Ohio) of “mansplaining” the meaning of classified information to her during an interview on “Erin Burnett Outfront” on Thursday night.

Burnett had asked Turner about the disconnect between President Trump Donald John TrumpLev Parnas implicates Rick Perry, says Giuliani had him pressure Ukraine to announce Biden probe Saudi Arabia paid 0 million for cost of US troops in area Parnas claims ex-Trump attorney visited him in jail, asked him to sacrifice himself for president MORE’s reasoning for ordering the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani due to what he called “imminent threats” to four U.S. embassies and the Department of Defense not confirming those specific threats.

Turner said he saw no contradiction between what the president and Pentagon had said.

“So when Trump says, I can reveal, I believe it would have been four embassies, and his own secretary of Defense, who was responsible for ordering troops to launch a drone attack, didn’t see one with regard to four embassies, you don’t see that as a contradiction?” Burnett then asked Rangappa.

“I see it as a contradiction,” Rangappa replied. “I think that if the secretary of Defense is not seeing the same information that the president of the United States is, that is a problem in and of itself.

“I also think that from people who have been in these highly sensitive meetings that that would be almost impossible, that the secretary of Defense sees the presidential daily briefing, they’re the ones advising him on the options that are available in this particular case with a military strike,” she added.

“So I feel like, I would hope you as a congressman would be incredibly disturbed,” Rangappa said while turning to Turner.

“Well, as you know, you haven’t had a classified briefing in 15 years, and even the time period you did, you did not have access to the type of information that goes into the policy decisionmaking, or even the world threats brief that we have to hear in the Intelligence Committee,” Turner shot back.

Rangappa took exception to Turner’s comment in a tweet posted after the exchange to her 478,000 followers.

“I haven’t been mansplained at quite this level since law school,” she wrote, “and that involved me asking a 3L what he was doing after graduation, and he looked at me same way as Rep. Turner and said, slowly, “Well, there is a test you take after law school…it’s called the BAR EXAM.”

Rangappa also serves as a national security law teacher at Yale’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs.

Turner, a member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and that body’s president from 2014 to 2018, has served in Congress since 2003.