Celebrities always seem to be lecturing the public, whether it be at award shows, in movies, in television, in music, on social media, or on the steps of Capitol Hill. Now, you may even find yourself being lectured by a celebrity while riding a subway train.

New York City subway riders will be hearing announcements from a new voice as they pull up to each stop, according to a report by NBC New York. The voice will be from Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina, and will be heard through January 22 on New York City’s Line 7 — one of the borough’s busiest subway lines.

Riders typically hear announcements like, “Stand clear of the closing doors, please,” but the comic actress and music artist will spout off-the-wall comments at them, such as “Stop manspreading!”

According to the report, the actresses’ messages are meant to promote her new show — Awkwafina is Nora from Queens — which is set to debut next week on Comedy Central.

Awkwafina, who is originally from Queens herself, will be heard giving riders a variety of different announcements, one of which includes, “This is 69th Street, which is definitely, definitely not funny in any way.”

The report adds that in another announcement, the actress reminds “fellas” to “stop manspreading.”

The term “manspreading” refers to when men traveling on public transportation sit with their legs wide apart, invading the personal space of nearby passengers.

Riders don’t seem to mind the new announcements, and would even welcome more announcements from other NYC-born celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez or Cardi B, according to NBC New York.

At least one other celebrity has already expressed that she would like to participate.

“Ummmm this is amazing @awkwafina,” tweeted NYC native actress Kerry Washington, reacting to the new train 7 announcements. “@MTA I’m available for the 6 train ANYTIME!!!!!!”

One rider, however, told NBC New York that he doesn’t care about the new announcements, and he just hopes any additional revenue made from them will go toward improving Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) services.

“I mean, it’s money,” he said. “Hopefully it like goes to fix the subway.”

