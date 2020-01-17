TMZ reported Thursday that a deaf man named Yaroslav Suris is suing popular adult pornography site Pornhub because it doesn’t include closed captioning for hearing impaired.

The destination entertainment site broke the news on Thursday.

What are the details?

Suris reportedly filed a class-action suit against the pornography site because he feels it discriminates against the hearing impaired. He is suing to get the company to be more “inclusive” by adding captions for the hearing impaired as well as damages

In the suit, Suris says that a “lack of closed captioning violates … rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

Suris argues that the hearing impaired can’t fully enjoy the experience if they can’t hear the audio on the porn portal.

According to TMZ, some of the titles Suris said he wanted to view — which reportedly didn’t have subtitle availability — included “Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew,” “Sexy Cop Gets Witness to Talk,” and “Daddy 4K — Allison Comes to Talk About Money to Her Boys’ Naughty Father.”

Suris says that he’s even gone as far as to pay for a premium subscription, and insists that one of the subscriptions perks should include closed captioning.

Did the company say anything?

Corey Price, Pornhub’s vice president, confirmed the suit with TMZ.

“We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we’ve denied the deaf and hearing impaired access to our videos,” Price said in a statement. “While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we’d like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category.”