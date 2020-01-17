(WTRF) A deaf man has sued PornHub and other pornographic websites because he said he “cannot enjoy video content” without closed captioning.

Yaroslav Suris, a New York resident, tried to watch videos on PornHub entitled “Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew,” “Sexy Cop Gets Witness To Talk” and others in October 2019 and January 2020 but could not due to the website’s lack of closed captioning, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in the Eastern District of New York.

The lawsuit alleges that PornHub, RedTube and YouPorn are in violation of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act. Part of the ADA’s goal is to provide “full and equal enjoyment” of a public accommodation’s goods, services, facilities and privileges, according to the lawsuit.

