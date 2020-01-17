Major League Baseball’s sign-stealing scandal may be headed to Capitol Hill.

Rep Bobby Brown, D-Ill., on Friday tweeted a letter he wrote to senior members of the Committee on Energy & Commerce to request an oversight hearing into the cheating charges that’ve consumed MLB. The panel has oversight of major league sports.

Rush said the House has an “imperative” to investigate allegations sparked by revelations that the Houston Astros during the 2017 season — when they won the World Series — used techniques to alert batters of upcoming pitches in violation of MLB rules.

“I believe it is our ethical and moral imperative to investigate the Major League Baseball cheat scandal fully and to determine the extent to which this cancer has spread,” Rush wrote.

“I firmly believe that our investigation must also look at the actions taken by Major League Baseball, and the teams that comprise it, to reprimand the individuals who have been implicated.”

The letter adds that although MLB and teams have already taken action — Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired — the committee must determine whether league officials acted quickly enough and did the right thing.

Rush also said the panel must determine whether there is a “systematic failure” within MLB that has allowed the illegal sign-stealing problem to fester.

Fallout from the Astros’ case extended to the Red Sox, who parted ways with manager Alex Cora because of his involvement in Houston’s cheating as a bench coach during the 2017 season; the Red Sox are also under investigation by MLB for alleged cheating in 2018, Sporting News reported.

Ripples also extended to New York, where the Mets and new manager Carlos Beltran ended their relationship before it really began after Beltran was named in MLB’s report on the Astros’ cheating for his actions as a player in 2017, the sports news outlet noted.