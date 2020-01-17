Today comes the news that President Trump is adding Judge Kenneth Starr and Professor Alan Dershowitz to his defense team in the Senate impeachment trial. Both men are greatly to be admired. Judge Starr is the distinguished former appellate judge, special prosecutor, and recent author of the excellent impeachment memoir Contempt. Professor Dershowitz is a man of high principle who has shed many old friends in his defense of free speech and President Trump. I am posting the statement Professor Dershowitz has released via Twitter below.
STATEMENT REGARDING PROFESSOR DERSHOWITZ’S ROLE IN THE SENATE TRIAL – Professor Dershowitz will present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal. (1of 2)
(2 of 3) While Professor Dershowitz is non partisan when it comes to the constitution—he opposed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and voted for Hillary Clinton— he believes the issues at stake go to the heart of our enduring Constitution.
(3of 3) He is participating in this impeachment trial to defend the integrity of the Constitution and to prevent the creation of a dangerous constitutional precedent.
