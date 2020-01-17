It was a good run.

After some 85 years, 20th Century Fox is dropping the Fox part of its name as part of the company’s merger with Disney. According to The New York Times, the move may keep consumers from mistakenly associating the movie studio with anything connected to Rupert Murdoch and his polarizing Fox News media conglomerate.

Last year, the Walt Disney Company bought most of Murdoch’s entertainment assets for just north of $71 billion. That included the venerable 20th Century Fox and its art-house sister, Fox Searchlight.

On Friday, The Times reported, employees at the main movie studio arrived at work to find a new email format (@20thcenturystudios). A Disney spokesman confirmed to The Times that the Fox part was no more.

“Downhill,” a comedic drama starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, will be the first movie under the Searchlight Pictures name. It arrives in theaters on Feb. 14. “The Call of the Wild,” due out Feb. 21 and starring Harrison Ford, will come complete with the newly minted 20th Century moniker.

Nostalgia buffs, take note, though: The trumpet fanfare klieg lights and iconic monolith logo are staying.

Back in October, a name change occurred for 20th Century Fox Television, now part of a new entity known as Disney Television Studios

Mr. Murdoch still owns the Fox broadcast network, Fox News and 28 local Fox television stations, among other media assets. His new company is called Fox Corporation.

Fox News remains a media superpower, but its brand has become a polarizing part of a polarized political climate. Its personalities are often fiercely supportive of President Donald Trump and conservative policies, putting them at odds with those at the opposite end of the political spectrum.

Hollywood figures have grown more vocal in their criticism of Fox News. One of Fox’s most reliable entertainment producers and most outspoken critics, “Family Guy” creator Seth McFarlane, recently left the company to sign a nine-figure deal with Universal.