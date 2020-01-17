President Donald Trump ridiculed former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg on Friday for failing to get on the Democrat primary debate stage.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to – he is a terrible debater and speaker,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “If he did, he would go down in the polls even more (if that is possible!):

Bloomberg announced at the end of November that he would run for president but has since missed two Democrat primary debates as he missed the polling and fundraising thresholds.

A recent Morning Consult poll of Democrat primary voters showed that Bloomberg has earned only eight percent support, despite spending more than $100 million of his own money in advertising.

Trump derided Bloomberg’s ads that have recently criticized Trump regarding health care.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg ads are purposely wrong – A vanity project for him to get into the game,” he wrote:

Bloomberg told reporters Saturday he will spend up to a billion dollars to defeat Trump in 2020, even if he does not win the Democrat primary.

“Number one priority is to get rid of Donald Trump. I’m spending all my money to get rid of Trump,” he said.