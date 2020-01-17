http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qW7ZLtX77nc/

First Lady Melania Trump dashed out of the White House on Friday, alongside President Trump and their son Barron, in a chic lilac and bordeaux ensemble.

Melania Trump departed Washington, D.C. for Palm Beach, Florida in a bordeaux cashmere turtleneck and lilac Ralph Lauren coat.

Mrs. Trump’s bordeaux accessories include an Hermès Togo Birkin with gold hardware, Gianvito Rossi leather boots, and Saint Laurent shades. The rare bordeaux Hermès Birkin is sold for nearly $20,000.

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci — Edited by Breitbart News)

