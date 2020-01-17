First Lady Melania Trump dashed out of the White House on Friday, alongside President Trump and their son Barron, in a chic lilac and bordeaux ensemble.

Melania Trump departed Washington, D.C. for Palm Beach, Florida in a bordeaux cashmere turtleneck and lilac Ralph Lauren coat.

Mrs. Trump’s bordeaux accessories include an Hermès Togo Birkin with gold hardware, Gianvito Rossi leather boots, and Saint Laurent shades. The rare bordeaux Hermès Birkin is sold for nearly $20,000.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.