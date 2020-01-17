A federal court tossed a global warming lawsuit by a group of indoctrinated children who believe the global warming threat is real.

They need to do some research on what these junk scientists were saying 11 years ago.

The kids wanted to sue the US government for allowing fossil fuels.

Someone needs to ship these kids to Alaska with a couple windmills and let them give it a go.

Reuters reported:

A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit by children and young adults who claimed they had a constitutional right to be protected from climate change, in a major setback to efforts to spur the U.S. government to address the issue. In a 2-1 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the plaintiffs, who were 8 to 19 when the lawsuit began in 2015, lacked legal standing to sue the United States. Circuit Judge Andrew Hurwitz said the majority reached its conclusion “reluctantly,” given “compelling” evidence the government had long promoted fossil fuels despite knowing they could cause catastrophic climate change, and that failing to change policies could hasten an “environmental apocalypse.” Lawyers for the plaintiffs had no immediate comment. The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Twenty-one children and young adults had accused federal officials and oil industry executives of violating their due process right to a “climate system capable of sustaining human life,” by knowing for decades that carbon pollution poisons the environment but doing nothing about it.

