(TAMPA BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL) Two transgender state employees who have been denied medical treatment for gender dysphoria filed a federal lawsuit Monday against the Florida Department of Management Services alleging unlawful sex discrimination.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Jami Claire and Kathryn Lane by attorneys for Southern Legal Counsel Inc., and the ACLU Foundation of Florida, seeks compensatory damages and an injunction banning the state from enforcing an exclusion in the state employees’ health-insurance plan for coverage of medically necessary gender-affirming care.

“I’m hoping this policy gets changed so we all have a choice to use our medical policies that we pay for just like everybody else does,” Claire told The News Service of Florida. “Why should we be limited in how we use our medical policies just because we are transgender? That’s the only reason we are being stopped is because we are transgender. That’s it.”

