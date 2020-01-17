Incoming Florida Senate president Bill Galvano (R-Bradenton) says he is “grateful” for the Everytown for Gun Safety donations to his political committee.

Everytown is a Michael Bloomberg-funded gun control group, and the Tampa Bay Times reports the group gave Galvano’s committee $200,000.

Galvano supported gun control following the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school attack, voting for SB 7026. That bill “raised the minimum age a person is allowed to buy a gun, created a three-day waiting period to buy any firearm,” and prohibited bump stock sales, among other things.

But Galvano defended his gun control support and expressed gratitude toward Everytown, saying, “I will make no apologies for the responsible steps we took in a bipartisan manner in the wake of the worst school shooting in our state’s history. I have made it clear that as Senate president I will continue to advocate for increased safety and security in our schools. I am grateful for the support.”

The NRA’s Marion Hammer commented on Galvano’s support for gun control and willingness to take money from Everytown:

Incoming Florida Senate President Bill Galvano calls himself a Republican but is rumored to be the one who colluded with anti-gun Democrats to engineer the gun control package included in SB-7026 this past session. SB-7026 contained three major gun control provisions and was rammed down the throats of Senate and House Republican legislators. … Looks like our Second Amendment Rights were sold for a large contribution from anti-gun former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

