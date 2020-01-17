Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: Pelosi plan to force ‘McConnell to bow to her will’ was a ‘total failure’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Impeachment week Administration officials defend Trump claims, Soleimani intelligence as senators push back on briefing MORE questioned the motives of some of those on President Trump Donald John TrumpLev Parnas implicates Rick Perry, says Giuliani had him pressure Ukraine to announce Biden probe Saudi Arabia paid 0 million for cost of US troops in area Parnas claims ex-Trump attorney visited him in jail, asked him to sacrifice himself for president MORE‘s impeachment defense team, asking if it included “a bunch of people who each have their own axe to grind and their own ego to fill?”

Wallace, the anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” also questioned whether Pat Cipollone, the president’s counsel, would be happy with the rest of his team, which includes Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz Alan Morton DershowitzTrump’s legal team gets set for impeachment trial Figures to watch as White House mounts impeachment defense Trump chats with attorney Alan Dershowitz at Mar-a-Lago MORE and Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who investigated then-President Clinton.

“The chief counsel for the president, Pat Cipollone, is going to be leading the team. If I were he, I would not be particularly pleased with the team that that the president has assembled,” Wallace told Fox News anchor Sandra Smith. “A lot of them [are] people who appear on television as defenders of the president.”

Dershowitz, whose clients have included O.J. Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein, tweeted out a statement written in the third-person indicating he will be presenting oral arguments in the trial.

“Professor Dershowitz will present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal,” read the statement, which caught Wallace’s attention. “When you’ve got Alan Dershowitz already issuing a press release about what role he’s going to play, you wonder, is this a team that is going to be cohesive and take orders from the lead guy?” Wallace asked in continuing. “Or are these a bunch of people who each have their own axe to grind and their own ego to fill?” “I would think Pat Cipollone, who is a very good lawyer himself, might want a team that would fall more into line than it looks like some of these will,” the veteran newsman concluded. ADVERTISEMENT Dershowitz, a contributor to The Hill, opposed both the Clinton and Trump impeachments. Both Dershowitz and Starr have appeared regularly on Fox News, and have mostly defended the president. Ex-Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, also an occasional Fox News guest, is also on Trump’s impeachment legal team.