Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips visited Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., recently to confirm polling that indicates a large swath of young Americans are declaring that the United States isn’t the greatest country on Earth.

As you might expect, when Phillips quizzed a number of students, their answers reflected Pew Research Center’s findings that 36 percent of Americans age 18 to 29 believe other countries are better than their own.

What did they say?

“It’s awful,” one student said of the U.S. because of “racism.” She added that “America’s not great, and we treat immigrants like s**t” by “trying to stop them from getting jobs” and “trying to deport families.”

“It’s not the greatest country in the world,” another student said.

A senior invoked President Donald Trump’s administration as part of the problem, the outlet noted, adding that she said another issue is “the history of America thinking that we’re the best and so we kind of give ourselves the liberty to do whatever we want.”

What countries are better than America?

One student at the elite college pointed out that “countries like Paris” — yes, Paris — “and other European countries” are greater because they’re helping with “climate problems.”

Some students couldn’t or wouldn’t name another country that’s greater than America — but some weighed in with specific spots. (Hey, at least they named actual countries.)

One cited Norway and Finland because of the “happiness” factor in those two nations.

And the woman who called America “awful” early in the clip? She said she’d rather reside in “the ocean.” Got it.

Check it out:

