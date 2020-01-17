

Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz

BREAKING THIS FRIDAY MORNING– Ken Starr, Robert Ray and Democrat law professor Alan Dershowitz were selected to defend President Trump at the Senate impeachment trial starting next week.

Breaking from me and @kaitlancollins Kenneth Starr and his former deputy Robert Ray will be lining potus’ legal team along with Alan Dershowitz — Pamela Brown (@PamelaBrownCNN) January 17, 2020

Ken Starr is best known for leading the investigation and impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

Alan Dershowitz is a life-long Democrat attorney, author and Harvard Law Professor.

Dershowitz has been gone public refuting the current charges against President Donald Trump.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 23 to 17 along party lines on Friday to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

After several weeks of threats and testimony the Democrats accused President Trump of two non-crimes:

1.) Abuse of power

2.) Obstructing Congress

In December Harvard Attorney Alan Dershowitz told Sean Hannity that the recent decision by SCOTUS to review President Trump’s legal arguments against Congress’s request for his financial records nullified Democrats’ “obstructing Congress” charges against the president.

Dershowitz is one of the last remaining honest Democrats.

Alan Dershowitz: Look, the most important development happened TODAY. The Supreme Court of the United States absolutely pulled the rug out of part two of the impeachment referral by granting certiorari, by granting review in a case where Trump challenged a congressional subpoena! And the Supreme Court said we’re going to hear this case!… Think of what that message is – It’s Trump was right!

Via Hannity:

