The American Action Network, a Republican political action committee, is launching a series of television ads blasting 11 Democrats over impeachment, Politico is reporting.

The four-week ad campaign, worth $2.5 million, is targeting Democrats in President Donald Trump districts, according to Politico.

The ads are aimed at: Reps. Anthony Brindisi (N.Y.), Jared Golden (Maine), Max Rose (N.Y.), Andy Kim (N.J.), Abby Finkenauer (Iowa), Susie Lee (Nev.), Kendra Horn (Okla.), Matt Cartwright (Pa.), Ben McAdams (Utah), Elaine Luria (Va.) and Abigail Spanberger (Va.).

One ad opens with a woman saying: “Around here we focus on what matters – like taking care of our families. But Washington gets so focused on the wrong things…like impeachment.”

The woman says there are so many issues Congress should be working on.

“It’s so disappointing,” she says.

The ad urges viewers to call the specific House member and tell the lawmaker to “get to work on issues that matter.”