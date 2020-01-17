Republicans are threatening to weaponize a fight on Senate impeachment witnesses amid growing concerns that moderates within their caucus could help Democrats call former national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonParnas says he doesn’t think that Joe Biden did anything wrong regarding Ukraine Parnas: Environment around Trump ‘like a cult’ Collins says she’s ‘likely’ to support calling witnesses for impeachment trial MORE to testify.

After weeks of pledging that they would hold a quick trial with no witnesses from either side, Republicans — from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPoll shows Collins displaces McConnell as most unpopular senator Hill.TV’s Saagar Enjeti on impeachment: ‘CNN can see through this nonsense’ Trump says impeachment trial should move ‘very quickly’ MORE (R-Ky.) on down — are sending public warning shots that if their GOP colleagues open the door to Democratic witnesses they’ll respond in-kind, forcing votes on a slew of controversial individuals.

The pressure tactics are the latest shift in strategy as Republican leaders try to navigate the factions in their caucus, where moderates want to leave the potential for witnesses on the table and conservatives are anxious to quickly acquit President Trump Donald John TrumpLev Parnas implicates Rick Perry, says Giuliani had him pressure Ukraine to announce Biden probe Saudi Arabia paid 0 million for cost of US troops in area Parnas claims ex-Trump attorney visited him in jail, asked him to sacrifice himself for president MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulPaul predicts no Republicans will vote to convict Trump Graham on impeachment trial: ‘End this crap as quickly as possible’ Ocasio-Cortez accuses Rand Paul of taking climate change comments out of context, compares GOP agenda to ‘Spaceballs’ plot MORE (R-Ky.) said if GOP senators support calling people “who are unhappy about being fired,” a reference to Bolton, “then I think the president should get to call his [witnesses] and we should have votes on those.”

“The president gets to call anybody he thinks would be good for his defense, the prosecution can call who they want, but I don’t think we should selectively call witnesses that don’t like the president,” Paul said.

Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) stressed that he hasn’t made a decision on calling witnesses, but said he expects that if Democrats and moderate Republicans open the door then Trump’s team will be able to call individuals like Hunter Biden and a controversial former DNC contractor.

“I assume that if we’re going to be fair … that if we get into having witnesses and evidence that both the prosecution and the defense will be able to weigh in as well,” Kennedy said. “I feel pretty confident, though I don’t know it for a fact, that the defense team is going to want to call its witnesses, including but not limited to the Bidens, [and] as a fact witness the whistleblower.”

The threat, Republicans hope, could help dissuade Democrats, and a handful of their Republican colleagues viewed as swing votes, from agreeing to subpoena Bolton or one of the other witnesses being requested by Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer votes against USMCA, citing climate implications Senators are politicians, not jurors — they should act like it GOP senator: 2020 candidates must recuse themselves from impeachment trial MORE (D-N.Y.) declined to weigh in on Thursday about if he would be willing to engage in a trade where Democrats could call Bolton in exchange for Republicans calling Hunter Biden, who has emerged as a prime fixation for Trump and his allies over his work on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not going to negotiate out here,” he told reporters. “They haven’t made any offer about any witnesses or any documents.”

The trade off is an idea being floated by conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSeven things to know about the Trump trial All the frontrunners could survive initial Iowa test Republicans face internal brawl over impeachment witnesses MORE (R-Texas), who is pitching his colleagues on the of “witness reciprocity.”

“If they are going to bring witnesses in, we’re not going to do what the House did of a one-sided show trial, and I think it should be at a bare minimum one-for-one,” Cruz told Fox News’s Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump wants To ‘deescalate,’ but will his supporters let him? McConnell tells GOP senators to expect impeachment trial next week Graham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week MORE. “So if the prosecution brings … John Bolton, then President Trump can bring a witness. He can bring Hunter Biden.”

Cruz’s idea has garnered attention among conservative media figures including Hannity who told Cruz that he “loved your proposal” and that he hopes Democrats want four witnesses so “I get the four I want”—the Bidens, the whistleblower and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffOvernight Defense: GAO finds administration broke law by withholding Ukraine aid | Senate opens Trump trial | Pentagon to resume training Saudi students soon Schiff schedules public hearing with US intel chief Harris calls for Parnas to testify at Senate trial MORE (D-Calif.), who is leading the team of House impeachment managers.

Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerGOP senator: ‘Huge mistake’ to restrict press access during impeachment trial Roberts, senators to be sworn in Thursday for impeachment trial The Hill’s Morning Report — Impeachment tug-of-war expected to end soon MORE (R-N.D.) referenced Cruz’s idea, adding that he expects there could be a back-and-forth on the Senate floor to call witnesses.

“I suspect we’ll have one witness at a time that we’ll vote on. And Ted of course has floated the idea of witness reciprocity. Whether it’s one for one, or two for two or four for four,” Cramer said, while adding that he would prefer there are no witnesses.

“I guess I would be surprised if there weren’t witnesses,” he added, while noting his preference would be that there are no witnesses. .

McConnell has maneuvered behind-the-scenes to try to keep his caucus united as the impeachment trial begins, including closed-door meetings recently with moderates like Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsPoll shows Collins displaces McConnell as most unpopular senator Collins says she’s ‘likely’ to support calling witnesses for impeachment trial Democratic group plans mobile billboard targeting Collins on impeachment MORE (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiPaul predicts no Republicans will vote to convict Trump Seven things to know about the Trump trial Trump’s trial a major test for McConnell, Schumer MORE (R-Alaska), while also hearing pitches from Paul and Cruz.

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntRoberts sworn in to preside over Trump impeachment trial Senate opens Trump impeachment trial Seven things to know about the Trump trial MORE (R-Mo.), the No. 4 GOP senator, credited McConnell with getting Republicans in line behind the strategy of punting a decision on witnesses until after the trial begins, and recognizing that various Republican have different considerations than other GOP colleagues.

“I think he’s done a good job listening, and trying to understand that everybody has their own unique set of considerations here as to how they move forward,” Blunt said. “By doing that [he] has all of us in the same place on the rules that we’ll vote on next Tuesday. That’s a good way to start.”

The fight over impeachment witnesses is expected to come to a head in roughly two weeks. Though Democrats are expected to force votes on witnesses and documents next week, the vote to watch will be after the first phase of the trial.

The rules resolution, according to senators who have seen it, includes a built-in vote after opening arguments and questions from senators on whether or not there needs to be additional witnesses called or documents compelled.

That was a victory to a group of moderate senators who publicly urged McConnell to include the provision in the rules resolution.

Murkowski acknowledged that, if they open the door to witnesses, that it could turn into an “unstructured” and “somewhat chaotic,” but that the concession would help put a “solid structure” in place.

“I understand that this process will set that up for later on, and that’s why I think it’s so important that we have some structure. That we have given the courtesy for both sides to present their case, that we have allowed the senators to ask questions … before we go into this back-and-forth,” Murkowski said.

Though only Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyCollins says she’s ‘likely’ to support calling witnesses for impeachment trial Paul predicts no Republicans will vote to convict Trump Senate approves Trump trade deal with Canada, Mexico MORE (R-Utah) has specifically said that he wants to hear from Bolton, a handful of other Republican senators have specifically said they want to leave the door open and make a decision on witnesses after phase one.

Collins in a statement on Thursday evening that she was “likely” to support calling witnesses after the initial phase of the trial, but stressed that she had not made a decision yet on any particular individual.

Sen. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderTrump’s trial a major test for McConnell, Schumer Trump Jr. to stump for ex-ambassador running for Tennessee Senate seat Hoyer: Democratic chairmen trying to bridge divide on surprise medical bills MORE (R-Tenn.), a retiring senator who is viewed as close to McConnell, told the Chattanooga Times Free Press that he was open to additional witnesses and that he had wanted “guaranteed the right to vote” of if more “evidence” is needed after the initial phase of the trial.

“Evidence could be witnesses,” he said. “It could be documents.”