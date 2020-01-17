We conservatives have been warning of the rise of the radical left for some time – the rise of hard-line leftism / fascism / communism. Take your pick, because fundamentally, they are the same.

And for those warnings, we’ve been derided as right-wing loons and sky-is-falling paranoids. This could never happen in America, they say. Americans may joke about such things, but when push comes to shove, no one will ever advocate for communist-style gulags and reeducation camps.

Still, with history on our side, we soldier on, ever wary of the signs that may point to this rising.

Well, evidently, the time is now.

Over the years, one leftist or another will slip up and reveal what they truly believe.

Like in 2009, when Maxine Waters slipped up during a “Big Oil” hearing, calling for socializing the industry – taking over the oil companies.

Or like Obama, who infamously came out and said, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” He did so at a rally in Columbia, Missouri, on Oct. 30, 2008.

Then some years later, when called on it, Obama explained in an interview with Bill O’Reilly that, “I don’t think we have to fundamentally transform the nation.”

Well, Mr. President, yes you do, and more and more hard leftists have taken your words and set them to music, as it were – with the rise of Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter and the ironically named fascist gang, antifa.

Now, it seems, the mask is coming off entirely. No longer left to radical outliers, legitimate campaigns employ these like-minded authoritarians.

By now, most have seen or heard of Kyle Jurek, thanks to the tireless and courageous work of James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas. Jurek is an Iowa campaign field organizer for the Bernie Sanders campaign.

Yes, I know – I too was stunned that an American presidential candidate, who honeymooned in the Soviet Union and extols the virtues of Soviet and Cuban rule, would hire such a man.

Like many leftists, Jurek is as dumb as a bag of hammers. He knows absolutely nothing of what he speaks. The only cogent thing he uttered was that Bernie “is a bad judge of character.” True enough – he hired you.

Check that. He did admit, unknowingly, something else interesting – that he is a fascist.

During the video, Jurek kept saying that there were many in the Sanders campaign who were radical leftists/communists. And as we know, communists and fascists are basically the same. Fascists are just nationalist communists. It was why the Nazi flag was partly red. This was a tip-of-the-hat by Hitler to the communists.

Jurek, without even knowing, was doing what leftists do: projecting. They are the brutal authoritarians, yet they describe those who oppose them as fascists.

He’s all on board with the idea of American gulags and reeducation camps, as the left whines about us conservatives imposing our values on the country.

This is a heinous human being, and he is apparently only one of many working in the Sanders campaign.

Jurek’s views may not, at this point, be representative of the Democratic Party, but they’ve allowed him and many others to take up residence.

And to say that Sanders, who has aligned himself with AOC, Omar and Tlaib, isn’t as radical as those he’s hired, like Jurek and others, is a stretch at best.

Am I saying that Bernie believes what Jurek does? My opinion is that he does. Bernie just knows he can’t say it in public … yet.