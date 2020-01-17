President Trump welcomed the NCAA Football Champions the LSU Tigers to the White House on Friday.

The entire team reportedly accepted the offer.

LSU defeated Clemson on Monday night 42-23 to cap off a perfect season.

The President spoke for over 20 minutes, praised the team and joked with several players.

Heisman Trophy Winner and LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow thanked President Trump and gave him a praised President Trump following his White House visit.

LSU Quarterback @Joe_Burrow10 speaks at the White House and presents President Trump with a jersey. TRUMP: “I thought he was going to give me the Heisman Trophy.” pic.twitter.com/0OeluUeTBG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 17, 2020

And following the ceremony Joe Burrow told Bloomberg reporter reporter Jordan Fabian,

“He showed so much love to everyone on our team. I don’t care if you’re a Republican, Democrat, don’t care about politics at all, that was an awesome experience for everybody.”

Via Breitbart:

Joe Burrow on Trump: “He showed so much love to everyone on our team. I don’t care if you’re a Republican, Democrat, don’t care about politics at all, that was an awesome experience for everybody.” — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) January 17, 2020

