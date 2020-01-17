This is just so sad and evil.

Last week after several days of denial the Khamenei regime admitted they shot down a jetliner with 176 passengers and crew on board.

This week many of the bodies were identified and several funerals were held.

This scene is very difficult to watch.

An Iranian mother is fenced off from her murdered son’s body and grave during his funeral this week.

And a woman with the regime tells her to be quiet.

What a horrific scene!

Via Heshmat Alavi.

Imagine losing a loved one at the hands of government forces shooting down a plan & then authorities fencing off his/her grave, even preventing you from a decent mourning ceremony. Welcome to #Iran under the mullahs’ regime… pic.twitter.com/v0fLyAvXoZ — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 17, 2020

The post HORRIFIC! Grieving Mother Fenced Off from Her Son’s Body and Grave After He Was Murdered by Tyrant Khamenei in Downed Jetliner (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.