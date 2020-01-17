A senior member of populist Matteo Salvini’s League has warned the leftist government of potential “chaos” if it pursues plans to grant amnesty to around 700,000 illegal migrants.

Riccardo Molinari, League (Lega) leader in the Italian Chamber of Deputies, warned that “the government wants to bring us back to chaos” after Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese stated that the government was reviewing possible regularisation, or amnesty, for illegals, Il Giornale reports.

“The intention of the Government and the Ministry of the Interior is to evaluate the issues put on the agenda that I recalled in the introduction, in the more general framework of an overall review of the various provisions that affect migration policies and the condition of the foreigners in Italy,” Lamorgese said.

She went on to add that the government “has undertaken to evaluate the opportunity to launch a provision that, in view of the immediate availability of an employment contract, allows the regularisation of irregular foreign nationals already present in Italy, providing, at the time of signing the contract, the payment of a flat-rate contribution by the employer and the issue of a residence permit for the worker”.

Mr Molinari pointed the finger at the Five Star Movement (M5S), the League’s former coalition partner, for replacing them in the coalition government with the left-establishment pro-immigration Democrats (PD).

Members of M5S also voted for the United Nations Global Migration Compact in the European Parliament this week as well. The M5S MEPs who voted in favour of the compact which seeks to regularise mass migration but were met with harsh criticism from national-conservative Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni.

Meloni said the Five stars were “in full globalist and immigration delirium in the European Parliament saying yes to the Global Compact, the UN pact that introduces the principle of free and unregulated migration: practically a free path to invasion”.

“We just stopped the Global Compact a few months ago; we are ready to do it again if those parties, more and more distant from what the Italian people, try to bring it back through the window!” she added.

The new potential measures come as the leftist colation plans to increase funding for migrant programmes and reception centres and has opened its ports to migrant transport NGOs in recent days.

