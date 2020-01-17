Abu Abdul Bari, a heavyweight terrorist responsible for ordering the executions of religious figures who didn’t bow down to ISIS, was captured this week after an Iraqi military group surrounded him in his bed in Mosul, Iraq.

According to Stars and Stripes:

The arrest of ISIS mufti Abu Abdul Bari, also known as Shifa al-Nima, was announced by the Iraqi government’s security media cell in a statement Thursday. Bari, a preacher known for “provocative speeches against the security forces” is considered one of the top leaders of “ISIS gangs,” the statement said. Considered by ISIS to be an authority in Quranic law, Bari issued religious rulings, or fatwas, ordering the execution of scholars and clerics who refused to pledge allegiance to the terrorist group when it occupied Mosul, the statement said. He also ordered the July 2014 destruction of a mosque built at the site believed to be the burial place of the biblical prophet Jonah, who once had a notable encounter with a whale.

The report features an image of the morbidly obese terrorist, dressed in beige garb, who seems unable to move from his perch on the bed. A later image of the arrest shows military officials surrounding the monster-sized murderer, who had to be transported via pickup truck due to his weight.

According to the New York Post, Maajid Nawaz, an anti-Islamist extremism leader based out of the United Kingdom, roasted the ginormous jihadist on a social media post.

“Most religious justifications provided to ISIS for enslaving, raping, torturing, ethnic cleansing & massacring Iraqis, Syrians & others are from this paltry beast who can’t even stand on his own two legs,” wrote Nawaz.

“Do not underestimate the psychological blow the image of this obese monster being arrested is to ISIS. Gluttony is frowned upon by jihadists,” Nawaz continued. “But also, ISIS branded themselves as fighters possessing rare courage & discipline … meanwhile this walrus was their top religious cleric.”

The news agency also reported that the terrorist, who has been nicknamed “Jabba the Jihadi,” weighed in at 560 pounds.

In response to the arrest, Donald Trump Jr. praised the work the United States has done to demolish ISIS, weighing in on a story about the terrorist published by the New York Post.

“I’m glad [President Trump’s] actions in the region supporting our great military have gotten most of the other so this is what’s left?”

I’m glad @realdonaldtrump‘s actions in the region supporting our great military have gotten most of the the others so this is whats left? ISIS leader dubbed ‘Jabba the Jihadi’ captured in Iraq https://t.co/LKlnOiJfAL via @nypost — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 17, 2020

Macer Gifford, a self-described anti-ISIS campaigner and human rights activist, also celebrated the arrest with a series of funny tweets.

“I’m delighted to say that the Islamic States very own Jabba the Hut has been captured in Mosul,” writes Gifford. “Responsible for the execution of men, women and children. This animal raped and murdered.”

“Good luck hanging him in Iraq,” concludes Giffords, who also said that the terrorist resembles a roasted chicken in a separate tweet .

I’m delighted to say that the Islamic States very own Jabba the Hut has been captured in Mosul.

Responsible for the execution of men, women and children.

This animal raped and murdered. Good luck hanging him Iraq pic.twitter.com/r1naWIXYMA — Macer Gifford (@macergifford) January 16, 2020

As long as the Devil bastes him properly Shifa al Nima should crisp nicely in hell… He literally looks like the world’s biggest chicken.. pic.twitter.com/duoLirZt9m — Macer Gifford (@macergifford) January 17, 2020