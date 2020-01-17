Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s brother, said she will not be voting for President Donald Trump in November.

Kloss, the host of “Project Runway” made her comments Thursday during an interview on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

Time magazine noted she has been married to Joshua Kushner since October 2018.

Joshua is the younger brother of Jared, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” Kloss said.

“I voted as a Democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same thing in 2020.”

The network posted a video clip of the interview on its Twitter account.