President Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday at a campaign event for Trump.

She seemed to be mocking Biden’s well-documented stuttering problem, telling the crowd: “I feel kind of sad for Biden … I’m supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time he comes onstage or they turn to him, I’m like, ‘Joe can you get it out? Let’s get the words out Joe.’ “

Here’s @LaraLeaTrump at Trump event in Iowa mocking Biden for stuttering: “I feel kind of sad for Biden … I’m supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time they turn to him I’m like, ‘Joe can you get it out? Let’s get the words out Joe.’” pic.twitter.com/0inN9wXYJF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 17, 2020

Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for the president’s reelection campaign, quickly came to Lara Trump’s aid, saying that she wasn’t referring to Biden’s stutter.

“Biden was a terrible candidate the first 2 times he ran for president & he’s no better this time,” Murtaugh tweeted. “He doesn’t know what state he’s in half the time & thinks Thatcher is still British PM.”

Not what Lara said and Rupar knows it. Biden was a terrible candidate the first 2 times he ran for president & he’s no better this time. He doesn’t know what state he’s in half the time & thinks Thatcher is still British PM. Nothing to do w/speech impediment. Just bad candidate. https://t.co/uSpCUwn6nU — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) January 17, 2020

Much has been made about the 77-year-old's age and fitness for office. If Biden were to win the White House in November, he would be the oldest president to be sworn-in in the country's history. Of course, if either Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) were to win the White House, they would also break the record that was set by Trump in 2016.

This wasn’t the first time that a conservative figure has seemingly mocked Biden’s speech impediment. During December’s Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersSarah Sanders says she ‘can’t think of anything dumber than’ having Congress run foreign policy Rapid turnover shapes Trump’s government God did not elect Trump, people did MORE Sanders made fun of Biden in a since-deleted tweet.

Biden has repeatedly spoken about his childhood stutter while distinguishing between verbal missteps and the times he has been caught “searching for a second.”

“Some people think I still stutter. I don’t think of myself that way,” he said during an Axios interview in December.

Updated: Jan. 18