

David Leavitt

Liberalism is a mental disorder.

Liberal reporter David Leavitt went berserk on Friday and called the police on a young female store manager for Target because she wouldn’t sell him an Oral B electric toothbrush for 1 penny.

The Target store apparently had mislabeled the price of the toothbrush and David Leavitt, who describes himself as an “award-winning multimedia journalist” with bylines at CBS and Yahoo News, demanded the manager ‘honor’ the 1 cent price on display.

When the manager refused to sell the toothbrush for 1 cent, David Leavitt called the police on her and said he will be suing Target.

This @target manager Tori is not honoring the price of their items per massachusetts law pic.twitter.com/7IYMjCcutZ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

He called the cops on the young woman.

I did not call 911. I called the business number for the police and told them it was not an emergency and they could take their time and explained the situation. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

So now he’s dragging the poor woman into court.

Corporations like @target are not above the law. The police officer told me they’d testify that they saw the price and that the manager wouldn’t sell me the item for the price listed. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

David Leavitt can’t afford to go to the dentist but he can afford to file a baseless lawsuit.

I have not been able to afford to go to a dentist in over three years. So yes I wanted a good toothbrush and was thrilled to see such an amazing prize on an @OralB but @target refused to honor it and now I have to take them to court — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

Twitter users slammed David Leavitt and pointed out the price was labeled for the display, not the toothbrush for sale.

Have you tried simply asking someone to remove your teeth? I’m sure you’d have plenty of people who’d do it for free. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 17, 2020

Like this if @Target should give Tori a raise and ban David from the store. 😂 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 17, 2020

Leave her alone dude. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 17, 2020

So you decided to publicly shame a random Target worker because you’re mad about a toothbrush — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 17, 2020

Leave the girl out of this and take down her picture. You’re a bad person for doing this to her. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 17, 2020

Dude, please take her photo down. In what universe do you think it’s ok to shame a woman working at @Target because she didn’t sell you a toothbrush for 1cent? Calling the cops was bizarre, too. It’s an obvious labelling error, she did her job. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 17, 2020

Delete this, you absolute psychopath — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) January 17, 2020

It clearly says display… you taking it this far is an embarrassing level of petty that I can’t comprehend. Also want to highlight the privilege attached to calling the damn police on this, and putting that girl’s face out here. pic.twitter.com/zkVTC6g8k9 — Ron S (@rons_mkay) January 17, 2020

You might recognize David Leavitt for his disgusting tweet following the bombing at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert.

It looks like David Leavitt harasses retails employees for sport:

Hey @Walmart your Hanover, MA manager Ronald C Carbone is refusing to honor a price match on @NintendoAmerica #NintendoSwitch #games as advertised pic.twitter.com/nYcPzgYIJw — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) December 6, 2018

The post Liberal Reporter Goes Berserk, Calls Cops on Young Female Target Manager, Threatens Lawsuit Over a Toothbrush appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.