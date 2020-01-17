https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/liberal-reporter-goes-berserk-calls-cops-on-young-female-target-manager-threatens-lawsuit-over-a-toothbrush/


David Leavitt

Liberalism is a mental disorder.

Liberal reporter David Leavitt went berserk on Friday and called the police on a young female store manager for Target because she wouldn’t sell him an Oral B electric toothbrush for 1 penny.

The Target store apparently had mislabeled the price of the toothbrush and David Leavitt, who describes himself as an “award-winning multimedia journalist” with bylines at CBS and Yahoo News, demanded the manager ‘honor’ the 1 cent price on display.

When the manager refused to sell the toothbrush for 1 cent, David Leavitt called the police on her and said he will be suing Target.

He called the cops on the young woman.

So now he’s dragging the poor woman into court.

David Leavitt can’t afford to go to the dentist but he can afford to file a baseless lawsuit.

Twitter users slammed David Leavitt and pointed out the price was labeled for the display, not the toothbrush for sale.

You might recognize David Leavitt for his disgusting tweet following the bombing at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert.

It looks like David Leavitt harasses retails employees for sport:

The post Liberal Reporter Goes Berserk, Calls Cops on Young Female Target Manager, Threatens Lawsuit Over a Toothbrush appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...