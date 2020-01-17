On Thursday morning, as The Daily Wire reported, Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) triggered a media firestorm after she refused to answer CNN’s Manu Raju question about the impeachment proceedings against President Trump, instead calling him a “liberal hack.” As The Federalist noted, Raju asked, “Senator McSally, should the Senate consider new evidence as part of the impeachment trail?”

McSally responded, “Manu, you’re a liberal hack, I’m not talking to you.”

Raju pressed, “You’re not going to comment about this?” That prompted McSally to reiterate, “You’re a liberal hack, buddy.”

Raju tweeted that McSally “lashed out” at him, writing, “Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican facing a difficult election race, lashed out when I asked if she would consider new evidence as part of the Senate trial, ‘You’re a liberal hack — I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.’ She then walked into a hearing room.”

That exchange set off CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Thursday night, who ripped McSally, saying she “acted like a punk today; she did a disservice to herself and the seat that she holds, which was held by John McCain.” He claimed McSally insulted Raju because she wanted to “impress” President Trump.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo: Martha McSally acted like a “punk” and “did a disservice to herself” for calling a reporter a “liberal hack.” This is from a guy who threatened to throw someone down a flight of stairs because he thinks “Fredo” is the n word for Italians. pic.twitter.com/NWM9F22x47 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 17, 2020

On Friday morning, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) fired back at Cuomo on Twitter. He began by tweeting, “NY Dem royalty Chris Cuomo declares ‘I can’t believe people would vote for’ McSally, or McConnell, or any GOP candidate. Clutching his pearls, in the very same breath, he says he can’t understand why anyone might think CNN are liberal hacks….”

NY Dem royalty Chris Cuomo declares “I can’t believe people would vote for” McSally, or McConnell, or any GOP candidate. Clutching his pearls, in the very same breath, he says he can’t understand why anyone might think CNN are liberal hacks…. 🤔 https://t.co/CwMGYrT0Nc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 17, 2020

Then Cruz offered some free advice for Cuomo: “Pro tip: real ‘journalists’ don’t (1) kiss up to every Dem, (2) refuse to ask them hard Qs, (3) relentlessly attack every Republican, (4) lie when doing so & (5) always, always push the prevailing Dem narrative of the moment. You know this, as does Manu. You just choose not to.”

Pro tip: real “journalists” don’t (1) kiss up to every Dem, (2) refuse to ask them hard Qs, (3) relentlessly attack every Republican, (4) lie when doing so & (5) always, always push the prevailing Dem narrative of the moment. You know this, as does Manu. You just choose not to. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 17, 2020

Cruz has been on a roll this week; on Thursday, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who hypocritically insisted along with other House Democrats that the job of impeaching President Trump was a sad and somber duty, celebrated sending off the articles of impeachment on Wednesday by smiling and offering taxpayer-funded golden pens to those who attended, Cruz (r-TX) had a golden response of his own characterizing the Democrats as buffoonish and childish, which he sent via Twitter: “Given the circus in the House, I’m surprised she didn’t use crayons.”

He added on Fox News, “Once the president is able to defend himself, I am confident that the result of that is that the president will be acquitted, and the reason is that these articles of impeachment, on their face, are ridiculous; they don’t satisfy the constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors. And so we’ve moved out of Nancy Pelosi’s world. It’s why she delayed this for so long, because she knew that once the House no longer had it, that they wouldn’t be able to put on a kangaroo court like they have, and instead we’re going to move in the Senate, where I hope and believe we’re going to follow the law, and that means we’re going to acquit the president.”

