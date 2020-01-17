If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to set up shop in America’s hat, that’s fine, say Canadians, so long as the people don’t have to pay for it.

According to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute, only 5% of Canadian taxpayers are okay with footing the bill for Harry and Meghan’s stay in the country, despite having a generally positive attitude about the migration.

“Exactly half of those polled by the non-profit Angus Reid Institute said they did not care either way if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved there for good, with a generous 39% seeming keen,” reports Fox News. “But only 5% believed taxpayers should help pay for whatever the family needed — with almost three-quarters (73%) adamant that the Sussexes should pay for everything themselves.”

Quebec proved to be the least welcoming part of Canada, with a full 17% actually “upset” that Harry and Meghan wish to move there. “Two thirds (66 percent) of the 1,154 polled say the House of Windsor is at least losing its relevance, with only 4 percent finding it more relevant than ever,” Fox notes. Overall, however, the study found that Prince Harry still remains popular in the country.

Last week, Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their “stunning” announcement to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America as they seek financial independence and to carve out a more “progressive role” in the royal family.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the couple said. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Some British citizens have called the move cowardly, arguing that they should renounce their royal titles if they are serious about independence.

“You can’t be one foot in, one foot out,” Norman Baker, a former Liberal Democrat member of parliament, told the Daily Mail. “You are either a member of the royal family or you are not. [Prince Harry] should give the money back spent on Frogmore Cottage and pay himself for the jets between the UK and America. And pay for his security.”

Writing at the Los Angeles Times, Kim Janssen bluntly stated, “Renounce your titles, you cowards.”

Though reports indicate that Prince Charles is “livid” over the decision, Queen Elizabeth has publicly supported them while conceding that new details must be hammered out.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the British monarch said on Monday. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”