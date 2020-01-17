Monica Lewinsky weighed in shortly after news broke Friday that Ken Starr would join President TrumpDonald John TrumpLev Parnas implicates Rick Perry, says Giuliani had him pressure Ukraine to announce Biden probe Saudi Arabia paid 0 million for cost of US troops in area Parnas claims ex-Trump attorney visited him in jail, asked him to sacrifice himself for president MORE‘s impeachment defense team.

“this is definitely an ‘are you f—ing kidding me?’ kinda day,” she tweeted.

Starr investigated former President Clinton in the 1990s and wrote an extensive report that ultimately led to his impeachment in the House, though he was later acquitted by the Senate. The report exposed Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky, who was then a White House intern.

She later called him “avuncular and creepy” in his manner toward her in person.

Starr has refused to apologize to Lewinsky over her treatment in the report.

“I regret all the pain that resulted,” he told CBS in 2018. “But I can’t in conscience say to Monica anything other than ‘I’m sorry that the whole thing happened.'”

Lewinsky has also spoken up several times about the comparisons between the investigations of Clinton and of Trump. Clinton was acquitted by the Senate in 1999.

She told NBC last year that during Trump’s impeachment she has “become the punchline of a joke a little more than normal.”