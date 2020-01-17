(CHANNEL NEWS ASIA) Applications to become Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa’s girlfriend have topped 20,000, streaming service AbemaTV said on Thursday (Jan 16), ahead of its documentary on his search for a “life partner” to take on his moon voyage.

Maezawa, who will be the first private passenger on Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has already generated huge social media buzz with a US$9 million giveaway to his followers that secured his position as Japan’s foremost Twitter celebrity.

The show’s application site now includes a “love diagnostic test” where potential entrants can test their compatibility with the entrepreneur, who sold his online fashion business Zozo to SoftBank Group last year.

