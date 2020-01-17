Pregnancy and childbirth have always come with risks, complications and even death, but that has not stopped women from doing whatever it takes to bravely and repeatedly bring new life into the world.

Motherhood is a joy, an honor, and a beautiful picture of self-sacrifice as a mother devotes her body, her time, and her energy into a flourishing little life.

Michelle Reaves, a California wife and mother of two, gave her body not once, but twice as a surrogate mother for another family.

Knowing that she and her husband, Chris Reaves, were finished building their own family, Reaves wanted to do what she could to bring children into the world on behalf of those who could not.

Sadly, Reaves died on Wednesday as a result of labor and delivery complications, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by family friend Jamie Herwehe.

“Michelle was on her second surrogacy for the same family and as she was delivering the baby this morning, one complication led to the next and she fought for her life. Although the baby made it out safe, Michelle did not,” Herwehe wrote.

The sudden death will be forever life-changing for Reaves’ two young children and her husband.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what her husband Chris and her two babies are going through so I want to start this page to help raise money for help with the kids, for Chris as they all adjust, funeral services or anything at all to make it as easy as we can on them,” Herwehe wrote.

Reaves leaves behind two children, Gage and Monroe.

HEARTBREAKING: Michelle Reaves died on Wednesday while giving birth for another family that she decided to help because they could not have children themselves. https://t.co/IzSOyRcFKu — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) January 16, 2020

“For those of you who didn’t have the pleasure of knowing Michelle, she will always be known for the love she had for her family,” Herwehe wrote.

“Michelle has the best, most sarcastic, funny personality and always had you laughing.”

The campaign raised over $35,000 in the first two days, hopefully providing this young family with enough money to help them out during the difficult, painful adjustment period ahead.

“You hear about these things happening all of the time but never in your life imagine it will happen to you,” Herwehe wrote.

Our thoughts go out to Reaves’ loved ones during this tragic time.

