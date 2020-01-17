The sanctuary state of New York released more than 7,500 criminal illegal aliens back into communities last year, including convicted murderers and sexual abusers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed Friday.

During a press conference, Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence revealed that in 2019, law enforcement officers in New York released roughly 7,516 criminal illegal aliens back into communities despite criminal convictions and charges against them.

In all of those cases, ICE agents asked that these criminal illegal aliens be turned over to them for arrest and deportation. Due to the state’s sanctuary policy, though, all were released. Albence said New York only turned over to ICE about ten criminal illegal aliens last year.

Altogether, these more than 7,500 criminal illegal aliens released back into New York communities had a total of 17,873 criminal convictions and 6,500 criminal charges against them. This includes criminal illegal aliens who have been convicted or charged with:

200 homicides

More than 1,000 sexual offenses

More than 500 robberies

More than 3,500 assaults

More than 1,500 DUIs

More than 1,000 weapons violations

“The only immigrants protected by such policies are those committing violent and dangerous offenses, often in the same communities that these politicians are purporting to protect,” Albence said during the press conference.

Albence also debunked sanctuary politicians’ claims that ICE can simply obtain a judicial warrant if they want a criminal illegal alien turned over to them. The issue, Albence said, is that it is impossible under federal law for a federal judge to grant a judicial warrant to ICE because it is not in their authority.

In the recent case of 92-year-old Maria Fuertes, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien on January 6 in a brutal attack and sexual assault, the suspect had been arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD) two months prior. Despite ICE’s request that he be turned over to them, the NYPD released him from custody.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, the illegal alien charged in Fuertes’ murder, Reeaz Khan, had arrived in the United States in May 2016 on a B-2 tourist visa but never left — thus remaining in the country for three years as an illegal alien.

“These are preventable crimes, people, and more importantly, preventable victims,” Albence said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.