After Mayor Michael Bloomberg demonstrated his broken Spanish skills at a 2011 hurricane press conference, Rachel Figueroa, a New Yorker who found the mayor’s accent hilarious, decided to start a parody Twitter account of the mayor: “El Bloombito.”

According to the Jewish Telegraph Agency, Figueroa tweeted through three terms of Bloomberg’s tenure, offering Spanglish sentence fragments from the perspective of Miguel Bloombito, the mayor’s theoretical “alter ego.”

While Bloomberg was initially critical of people who criticized his cringe-worthy accent — Figueroa claims her neighbor thought he was speaking Italian — Bloomberg’s presidential campaign has since thought otherwise.

According to the Hill, Figueroa says that a tech firm that is working with the former mayor’s presidential campaign reached out to her asking to collaborate on content creation.

“We are working with the Mike Bloomberg campaign on editorial content and we wanted to reach out because we are super interested in working with your Bloombito parody account,” wrote the employee, reports the Hill.

But as JTA previously reported, Figueroa has become increasingly sour toward Bloomberg, saying that “after Hurricane Sandy and seeing how he handled that, seeing how he handled the recovery on Staten Island, I became increasingly less happy. Also banning things like beverages is not helpful.”

Thus, she offered a curt reply to the firm’s idea of collaborating together with the Bloomberg campaign: “I appreciate you thinking of me but no thank you.”

Some of the tweets from “El Bloombito” appear below:

Berño Sanderista que toldo mi that los hombres viejos judios no can puede get electedo presidente. — Miguel Bloombito (@ElBloombito) January 15, 2020

Pero es Mariañne Williamhijo droppingo out of el race de presidentiál en todos los dimensións or justo this one — Miguel Bloombito (@ElBloombito) January 10, 2020

Pero how can el Trumpacabra que wag el perro, el no tiene los pets. — Miguel Bloombito (@ElBloombito) January 3, 2020

Despite the weirdness of the “El Bloombito” tweets, Figueroa probably made a good call — The Bloomberg campaign has developed a reputation for creating its own borderline incoherent content.

As the Daily Wire previously reported, Bloomberg, who did not secure a spot at Tuesday’s debate for his unwillingness to participate in the small-donor requirement, spent the evening tweeting dozens of tweets so bizarre that the Washington Post felt the need to confirm that his account wasn’t hacked.

“Thanks for checking in,” Bloomberg’s campaign told Joseph Marks of the Washington Post. “We’re not compromised. Tonight, the Bloomberg 2020 social team is trying something fun tonight.”

In a since-deleted tweet, the Bloomberg campaign shared with the world that the former mayor “can fit 9 D batteries in his mouth at one time.” The campaign then provided an update, saying the number was “now up to 11.”

Michael Bloomberg appears to have deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/UDy0d6BRra — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 15, 2020

In another debate-night tweet, the campaign tweeted a picture of Bloomberg’s solemn face superimposed on a meatball: “Test your political knowledge: SPOT THE MEATBALL THAT LOOKS LIKE MIKE.”

Test your political knowledge:

SPOT THE MEATBALL THAT LOOKS LIKE MIKE. pic.twitter.com/CkzdgwpzdI — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

In yet another confusing tweet, the Bloomberg campaign offered to send samples of his “spicy guacamole” via snail mail. “What’s your #DemDebate #DebateSnack? If you want to sample Mike’s spicy guacamole, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Mike 2020 headquarters and Mike will send you a scoop!”

What’s your #DemDebate #DebateSnack? If you want to sample Mike’s spicy guacamole, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Mike 2020 headquarters and Mike will send you a scoop! — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Oddities aside, Bloomberg is currently polling in fifth place among the Democratic primary candidates, behind Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of Southbend, Indiana, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

As the Daily Wire previously reported, so far Bloomberg has spent $200 million on his presidential run via advertising and campaigning resources. Furthermore, the former mayor is determined to spend as much as $1 billion on the 2020 presidential race should he feel it necessary.