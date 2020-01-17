WASHINGTON – Nancy Pelosi’s attacks on Facebook highlight how furious Democrats have become with the social network.

The most powerful Democrat in the House accused the company with an office in her home district of cozying up to President Donald Trump during a Thursday news conference.

“All they want are their tax cuts and no antitrust action against them,” Pelosi said when asked whether Facebook was too powerful. “And they schmooze this administration in that regard because so far that’s what they have received.”

The House speaker’s words highlight how tensions between the tech titan and Democrats have escalated in the week since Facebook defied Democrats’ calls andannounced it wouldn’t police the accuracy of ads run by politicians on their site.

Democrats warned the policy will benefit Trump in 2020, especially because his campaign has already been able to run unchecked ads making misleading claims about former vice president Joe Biden.

For years, Facebook and other large Silicon Valley companies were widely viewed as Democratic darlings. But concerns that Facebook didn’t do enough to prevent Russian interference during the 2016 election marked a key turning point, and the company’s positions on fighting falsehoods have only strained it further.

Pelosi also ripped Facebook as “shameful,” “abusive,” “irresponsible” and intent on being “accomplices for misleading the American people with money from God knows where.”

Pelosi’s vitriol is in line with recent attacks on Facebook from leading Democratic presidential candidates. Her remarks were prompted by recent comments that Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, made to The New York Times editorial board about Facebook’s unbridled power. “No one company and no one person should have the kind of power that they’ve accumulated,” he said.

Democrats across the political spectrum have united against the Menlo Park, California, titan. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who wants to break up the social media giant, and Biden have both warned that Facebook’s political ad policies stand to benefit Trump.

“Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook have admitted they fear a Warren presidency because they know Elizabeth will hold them accountable and break them up,” Saloni Sharma, a spokeswoman for the Warren campaign, said in a statement to The Technology 202. “It’s no surprise they have tried to curry favor with the Trump Administration and have helped his re-election campaign by letting him run Facebook ads containing outright lies.” (Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has said a Warren presidency would result in an antitrust challenge for Facebook, according to leaked audio obtained by the Verge).

Facebook is currently battling antitrust scrutiny on multiple fronts, as House lawmakers, the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission and states attorneys general all open probes into the power of tech titans. Pelosi’s comments come after some Democratic political commentators have questioned whether Facebook’s position on fact-checking politicians was motivated by its concern about the Trump administration taking antitrust action.

Facebook has said it first implemented its policy of not fact-checking political ads in September 2018, months before antitrust scrutiny of Facebook ramped up in Washington. But the debate over the move didn’t escalate until this fall, when Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs and communications, made a speech saying Facebook didn’t want to play the role of refereeing politicians’ speech. Facebook has defended its stance as a matter of free speech and argued that no single private company should have the power to police political speech.

Pelosi’s attacks come just a week after The New York Times exposed a memo from a top Facebook executive warning the company not to tilt the scales against Trump. He said that as a liberal, he was tempted to use the platform against Trump.

“As tempting as it is to use the tools available to us to change the outcome, I am confident we must never do that or we will become that which we fear,” wrote Andrew Bosworth, the head of Facebook’s virtual and augmented reality division.

Trump and Facebook have had a rocky relationship, as the president has frequently accused the social network and other companies of anti-conservative bias. But there are signs tensions have eased between conservatives and the company in recent months.

The Trump campaign has praised Facebook’s decision not to fact check politicians’ ads. Trump and Zuckerberg also had two meetings in a two month-stretch last year, including an initially undisclosed private dinner with venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

Zuckerberg told CBS in an interview Trump did not “lobby” him during the undisclosed meeting.

“We talked about a number of things that were on his mind. And some of the topics that you’d read about in the news around our work,” Zuckerberg said.