Abortion provider (and corporate welfare recipient) Planned Parenthood is committing $45 million to helping Democrats get elected in 2020, the group announced Friday, and launching a massive new effort called “We Decide 2020” to help fans of “reproductive choice” win or keep elected office.

The “stakes have never been higher,” Planned Parenthood’s website whines. “More than three-fourths of voters say abortion should remain safe and legal. There is no state in which banning abortion is popular. But anti-abortion politicians continue to try to undermine our rights and our access to reproductive health care, putting the ability of many people to obtain birth control, safe and legal abortion, and accurate sexual education in question — yet again.”

“We decide who our leaders are. We decide our future,” the website for “We Decide 2020” says. “At the ballot box this year, we — not out-of-touch politicians — decide what we do with our own bodies.”

The group is focusing its efforts on swing and battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Colorado, Florida, Arizona, Michigan, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Carolina, and is pressing its fans to register to vote, pledge to cast a ballot, and spread the word about “out-of-touch” candidates using Planned Parenthoods helpful — and not-at-all-biased — “candidate scorecard” to their friends and family.

“[The Trump Administration} has managed to undo so much over the last three years,” Planned Parenthood Vice President Jenny Lawson said in a statement to CBS News. “The fact that this summer the Supreme Court might gut Roe v. Wade is an indicator of their intention and they’ve never been so bold.”

“The Democratic candidates collectively have the boldest reproductive rights policies we’ve ever seen,” Lawson added. “Every major candidate in the 2020 elections, except for Donald Trump, has spoken out against dangerous abortion bans and many of them have actually introduced real plans to protect the reproductive rights in this country.”

Planned Parenthood has a right to be scared. Although they claim that fully 75% of voters support abortion, the number declines markedly when there are details added to the question. Many Americans support common-sense restrictions on the brutal procedure, and fewer than a quarter of Americans support late-term abortion.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the heat has been on abortion activists in the states. At least 12 states have passed sweeping abortion restrictions, including outright bans (those bans are now under litigation).

The abortion provider has also lost at least one source of Federal revenue. Last August, the Trump Administration gave Planned Parenthood a choice to stop providing abortions or risk losing their funding under Title X. They chose to pull out of the Federal program, losing $60 million in government money in the process. Of course, they pleaded poverty, begging supporters to make up what Trump cruelly denied them.

Friday, however, Planned Parenthood showed its hand, pledging nearly that amount of money to abortion-friendly candidates in Federal and state elections. The organization, of course, claims the money comes from its political action arm — a different entity than Planned Parenthood’s clinic operation, but the money is fungible.

Senator Ted Cruz had one of the best responses to the news, suggesting, on Twitter, that perhaps the announcement meant the abortion provider could forgo even more of its Federal funding.