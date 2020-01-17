Most voters blame the news media for making the United States more politically divided, a new poll showed.

In the HarrisX survey of 1,001 registered voters, released by The Hill on Friday, 75% say they believe the way news is reported increases the political divide, compared with only 7% who say it’s made the nation less politically divided, and 17% who say it’s had no effect.

The issue found strong majority support among both Democrats and Republicans, The Hill reported.

The poll found 84% of GOP voters and 74% of Democratic voters believe the media’s fanned the flaws of political polarization, as did 69% of independents.

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.