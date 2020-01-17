Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) boasts of bipartisan dealmaking on her campaign website by crediting herself for passing more than a dozen bills into law since President Donald Trump took office. But several of those bills she actually voted against, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

On a section of Warren’s campaign website titled, “Fact Squad,” Warren brags that “Donald Trump has signed more than a dozen of [her] proposals into law,” before going on to list 15 pieces of legislation that Warren sponsored.

But three of the bills listed, according to the Free Beacon, Warren voted against:

The Gambling Addiction Prevention Act, the Sexual Trauma Response And Treatment Act, and the National Guard Promotion Accountability Act all passed the Senate in August 2018 as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2019. Warren was one of only 10 senators who voted against the 2019 NDAA, along with fellow 2020 contenders Kamala Harris (RIP), Kirsten Gillibrand (RIP), and Bernie Sanders.

Warren serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, the committee that was charged with negotiating the contents of the defense spending bill. But ahead of the vote last December, she allegedly informed the news outlet, In These Times, that her intentions were not to support the bill.

A Senate spokesperson for Warren contacted the news outlet, saying, “I just saw your piece on the NDAA. She does not support this level of defense funding and does not plan to vote in favor of the NDAA.”

She subsequently tweeted that she “cannot support” a bill that “undermines our values and security.”

Now, Warren is taking credit for introducing the legislation.

Her campaign website specifically boasts about how she “successfully got key provisions added to the National Defense Authorization Act” and how she introduced the National Guard Promotion Accountability Act, in particular.

That specific bill, designed to speed up National Guard promotions, is cited on the website as an example of how Warren is “looking after our veterans and servicemembers.”

This is not the first time that Warren has been disingenuous on the campaign trail. During a presidential debate last December, Warren slammed former Mayor Pete Buttigieg for meeting with wealthy donors at a “wine cave” in California. But, as it turned out, Warren had also courted wealthy donors at a winery in 2018 in the run up to the launch of her presidential campaign.

This is not to mention her now infamous claims of Native American ancestry.