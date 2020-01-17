President Trump responded Friday evening, in English and Farsi, to comments and insults by Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, taunting Khamenei, saying he “has not been so Supreme lately” and warning him to “be very careful with his words”. Trump also urged Iran’s leaders to abandon terrorism and “Make Iran Great Again!”

Earlier Friday, Khamenei led Friday prayers for the first time since 2012 in response to massive anti-government protests after the Khamenei regime was caught lying about shooting down a civilian jetliner over Tehran killing 176 the night Iran launched missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq. The missiles were vengeance for the U.S. killing the second most powerful man in the Khamenei regime, Quds Force leader Major General Qassem Soleimani on January 3 in Baghdad.

Khammenei called Trump a clown in his remarks and also had a warning for Europe.

Khamenei’s Twitter account posted an excerpt from the speech, but not the part where he called Trump a clown, in response to a statement by Trump from January 11 in support of the Iranian people, “The villainous US govt repeatedly says that they are standing by the Iranian ppl. They lie. If you are standing by the Iranian ppl, it is only to stab them in the heart with your venomous daggers. Of course, you have so far failed to do so, & you will certainly continue to fail.”

The villainous US govt repeatedly says that they are standing by the Iranian ppl. They lie. If you are standing by the Iranian ppl, it is only to stab them in the heart with your venomous daggers. Of course, you have so far failed to do so, & you will certainly continue to fail. pic.twitter.com/InyE31p12k — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 17, 2020

Trump posted several tweets Friday evening responding to Khamenei, the first one said, “The so-called “Supreme Leader” of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!”

The so-called “Supreme Leader” of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Trump then replied directly to Khamenei in English, “The noble people of Iran—who love America—deserve a government that’s more interested in helping them achieve their dreams than killing them for demanding respect. Instead of leading Iran toward ruin, its leaders should abandon terror and Make Iran Great Again!”

The noble people of Iran—who love America—deserve a government that’s more interested in helping them achieve their dreams than killing them for demanding respect. Instead of leading Iran toward ruin, its leaders should abandon terror and Make Iran Great Again! https://t.co/RLjGsC5WLc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

And in Farsi:

مردم نجیب ایران، که آمریکا را دوست می دارند، سزاوار دولتی هستند که بیش از تمرکز بر کشتن آنها به جرم احترام خواهی، به آنها کمک کند تا به رؤیاهایشان دست یابند. رهبران ایران به جای آن که ایران را به سمت ویرانی بکشانند، باید هراس افکنی را کنار بنهند و ایران را دوباره باعظمت کنند! https://t.co/RLjGsC5WLc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Trump has Khamenei so rattled he got Khamenei to retweet his statement of support to the Iranian people.

The post President Trump Trolls ‘Not So Supreme Lately’ Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Leaders Should “Make Iran Great Again!” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.